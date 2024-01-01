The Mushroom Color Atlas: A Guide to Dyes and Pigments Made from Fungi
Order your copy today!
Mushroom Color Atlas Poster
Purchase this beautiful poster showcasing colors created from mushrooms.
Mycology & Color: A Chromatic Universe of Mushroom Dyes, Pigments, Paints & Inks
Workshop with Wildcraft Studio in Portland, OR.
Mushroom Forage, Dyes, Pigments, Paints & Inks
Workshop with Botanical Colors in Seattle, WA.
BioColours 2024 Conference
Presentation panel about Biocolourant Authenticity, Palettes and Potential.
Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew
A series of exclusive Kew + Mushroom Color Atlas products.
Mushrooms for Dyes, Paper, Pigments & Myco-Stix
Book review for the International Mushroom Dye Institute.
Pigments Revealed International
Online mycology and color presentation.
Archive II: Regeneration
Exhibition at the Textile Center.
Botanical Colors
Multi-day mycology & color workshop.
Plants & Colour
Online mushroom pigment demonstration.
John C. Campbell Folk School
Week long mycology & color workshop.