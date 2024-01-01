Home Page
POSTSINDEXPROCESSABOUT
homePostsIndexProcessAbout
Cover of The Mushroom Color Atlas.

The Mushroom Color Atlas: A Guide to Dyes and Pigments Made from Fungi

Order your copy today

Detailed crop of Mushroom Color Atlas Poster.

Mushroom Color Atlas Poster

Purchase this beautiful poster showcasing colors created from mushrooms.

Photo by Micah Fischer courtesy of WildCraft Studio School.

Mycology & Color: A Chromatic Universe of Mushroom Dyes, Pigments, Paints & Inks

Workshop with Wildcraft Studio in Portland, OR.

Photo by Kelly Turso.

Mushroom Forage, Dyes, Pigments, Paints & Inks

Workshop with Botanical Colors in Seattle, WA.

BioColours 2024 Conference

Presentation panel about Biocolourant Authenticity, Palettes and Potential.

Kew exclusive greeting cards, postcards and prints.

Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew

A series of exclusive Kew + Mushroom Color Atlas products. 

Mushrooms for Dyes, Paper, Pigments &amp; Myco-Stix.

Mushrooms for Dyes, Paper, Pigments & Myco-Stix

Book review for the International Mushroom Dye Institute.

Mulling Cortinarius neosanguineus pigment into watercolor paint.

Pigments Revealed International

Online mycology and color presentation.

Fungi Symbiosis, 2023. Mushroom dyed wool and embroidery thread (23.25&rdquo; x 18.75&rdquo;).

Archive II: Regeneration

Exhibition at the Textile Center.

Foraging in Gifford Pinchot National Forest.

Botanical Colors

Multi-day mycology & color workshop.

Paint created from mushroom pigments.

Plants & Colour

Online mushroom pigment demonstration.

Sally preparing Cortinarius ominosus (Surprise Web-Cap) mushroom ink.

John C. Campbell Folk School

Week long mycology & color workshop.

<1234>