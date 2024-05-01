Curious about fungi? Have a love affair with color? Come join me in Seattle at Botanical Colors September 27-29, 2024 to combine your interests and explore the realm of color created from mushrooms. They have long been used as a source of natural color, yielding some of nature's most vibrant colors. In this workshop I will teach students how to identify and unlock the hidden colors within easy to identify wild mushrooms and transform them into dyes, pigments, paints and inks. LEARN MORE →