May 1, 2024

Mushroom Color Atlas Poster

Purchase this beautiful poster showcasing colors created from mushrooms.

Detailed crop of Mushroom Color Atlas Poster.

Detailed crop of Mushroom Color Atlas Poster.

The poster is a kaleidoscopic inspiration of color from the Fungi Kingdom. All the colors are derived from wild, foraged mushrooms and the central iconic mushroom illustrates the connections of the different types of fungi to their color ranges showcasing the dyes across various natural fibers. The pigments created from the mushrooms were transformed into watercolor paint are identified across the bottom of the poster, organized according to ROYGBIV principles.

The poster is 18” x 24” and printed on 100% matte recycled paper. Each piece ships in a mailing tube. $30.00

Mca Poster

Photo by Micah Fischer courtesy of WildCraft Studio School.

Mycology & Color: A Chromatic Universe of Mushroom Dyes, Pigments, Paints & Inks

Workshop with Wildcraft Studio in Portland, OR.

Photo by Kelly Turso.

Mushroom Forage, Dyes, Pigments, Paints & Inks

Workshop with Botanical Colors in Seattle, WA.

BioColours 2024 Conference

Presentation panel about Biocolourant Authenticity, Palettes and Potential.