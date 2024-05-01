The poster is a kaleidoscopic inspiration of color from the Fungi Kingdom. All the colors are derived from wild, foraged mushrooms and the central iconic mushroom illustrates the connections of the different types of fungi to their color ranges showcasing the dyes across various natural fibers. The pigments created from the mushrooms were transformed into watercolor paint are identified across the bottom of the poster, organized according to ROYGBIV principles.

The poster is 18” x 24” and printed on 100% matte recycled paper. Each piece ships in a mailing tube. $30.00

