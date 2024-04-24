The second BioColours conference will be in Helsinki, Finland from June 3-7. It is a conference organized with the University of Helsinki and everyone will be gathering to discuss and share findings of natural and bio-based colorants. The conference will bring together multidisciplinary views combining research with business around the theme ‘Sustainable Value Chain for Colour.’ On June 4 I will be presenting with an esteemed panel about my project The Mushroom Color Atlas: Dyes and Pigments Made from Fungi. It is a living study of colors derived from the pigments of fungi. The colors presented in it are only a small slice of the countless hues that can be produced in collaboration with mushrooms. In an era when we are increasingly reliant on technology and corporate consumer goods, creating colorants from mushrooms feels like a radical act. Working hands-on with the fruits of the natural world is an opportunity to reorient ourselves toward biodegradable, renewable, ecologically sensitive sources and sustainable practices.