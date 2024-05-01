Join me for this jam-packed 1-day workshop at Wildcraft Studio School on November 3, 2024 and learn to use mushrooms to create vibrant dyes, pigments, paints and inks! Beginning with an overview of easy to identify wild mushrooms, I will walk students through the basics of mushroom dye techniques, mordanting, making dye baths and dyeing fibers. The dye baths will then be used in the process of lake-making, to extract mushroom pigments that can be used in a variety of forms. Play with turning mushroom pigments into inks – exploring different ways to mix, bind and apply the pigment with natural materials. Students will learn ways to store and use their pigments and everyone will leave with a mushroom color chart of dyed wool fibers, a mini accordion book to record and capture pigment colors, and an instructional craftbook including mushroom pigment and dye recipes.

*Registration opens on Tuesday, May 7