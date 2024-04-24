From award-winning publisher Chronicle Books, The Mushroom Color Atlas is a comprehensive primer on the universe of colors lurking inside fungi. Illustrated by Yuli Gates.

Equal parts art book, field guide, and color distillation workshop, The Mushroom Color Atlas is a timeless reference that will be used in the studios of artists and designers for years to come. Consider it your invitation to share in the kaleidoscopic wonder of the fungi kingdom!

“This stunning book is the result of years of creative experimentation. Mushrooms are chemical wizards and Julie Beeler is a masterful guide to the spectrum of pigments they can make. I have spent many happy moments lost in the fungal colourscapes contained in this exquisitely produced volume.” ― Merlin Sheldrake, author of Entangled Life



“The Mushroom Color Atlas is a phenomenally beautiful, technically detailed, and comprehensive exploration of using mushrooms as natural dyes. Julie’s book is incredibly well organized both by mushroom species and color aesthetics. The overviews, illustrations, and accurate information make this a must-have resource for anyone interested in dyeing with mushrooms.” ― Dr. Gordon Walker, author of Dr. Fun Guy’s Passport to Kingdom Fungi



“This book is as exquisite as it is comprehensive. A dazzling resource that belongs on every mycophile’s bookshelf.” ― Eugenia Bone, author of Mycophilia and Have a Good Trip: Exploring the Magic Mushroom Experience



“The saying, ‘nature has the answers,’ is reflected in Julie Beeler’s The Mushroom Color Atlas, a book that unlocks a magical and mystical mushroom palette that has always been here, if only we know where to look. This essential guide for artists and makers in search of natural pigments and dyes has changed my own understanding of color―and inspires me to explore Julie’s simple methods for transforming mushrooms into hues both earthy and vibrant. What a tribute to a more sustainable expression of color, design, and craft!” ― Debra Prinzing, author of Slow Flowers and The 50 Mile Bouquet



"Richly illustrated, clearly written, and comprehensive, The Mushroom Color Atlas is a must-have for any dye library. It’s more than that, too, and will be of interest to anyone who is curious about the world around them. Beeler has produced a beautiful and engaging resource that’s easily devourable cover to cover or that readers can dip in and out of, exploring the world of fungi at their own pace and returning to as they need. It’s an exciting addition to the genre, and I look forward to taking it out on a forage this autumn." ― Lauren MacDonald, author of In Pursuit of Color



“Julie Beeler’s The Mushroom Color Atlas is a MUST for the natural pigment artist or anyone curious about the color of the natural world. It truly has my creative mind spinning and a new perspective on what mushrooms I’ll be collecting this season.” ― Jess Starwood, author of Mushroom Wanderland

People are learning all about the pivotal role fungi play in ecosystems and conservation efforts, plus spending time foraging has become a popular activity. The Mushroom Color Atlas features beautiful botanical illustrations and clear instructions on how to find and positively identify more than two dozen color-filled mushroom species in the wild.

Join artist, mycophile, and educator Julie Beeler in the forest and in her studio as she shows you how to create vivid dyes and pigments from mushrooms. This attractive guide covers the entire process, from foraging and species identification, to preparing the fungi and fiber, to producing lustrous dyes, paints, and pigments.

In an era when we are increasingly reliant on technology and corporate consumer goods, creating colorants from mushrooms feels like a radical act. Learning to extract these rich colors—which requires making countless decisions with our eyes, hands, and esthetic intuitions—gives us an intimate connection to each hue and its mushroom source. The time-honored, hands-on practice of working with the fruits of the natural world presents an opportunity to reorient ourselves toward renewable sources and sustainable practices.

Imagine imbuing your world with radiant colors from mushrooms, being in harmony with your region’s ecology and helping transform the dye, textile and fashion industry. The Mushroom Color Atlas celebrates the infinite array of colors found in the fungi kingdom and is sure to inspire everyone from artists to designers and scientists to makers to create their own personal palette of fungi-sourced hues.

You can find a copy at your local bookstore or these online stores: Chronicle Books, Powell’s Books, Bookshop.org, Botanical Colors, Waucoma Bookstore, or Amazon.com.