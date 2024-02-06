The Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew holds over 1.25 million dried fungi specimens in its Fungarium collection which is the largest, one of the oldest and most scientifically important in the world. When the opportunity presented itself for exclusive Mushroom Color Atlas paper good products created by the Kew Shop I lept at the opportunity. I have admired and studied this institution from a far, reading their annual reports at their release, following the research of their scientists online and culminating with a visit in 2023. I was honored to provide them artwork to use in creating their custom products that documents the beautiful and subtle colors derived from dyeing with mushrooms.