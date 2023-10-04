I have had the great pleasure to take courses with Flora Arbuthnott located in the UK and was thrilled when she invited me to teach online mushroom dye and pigment workshops and demonstrations in her educational platform Plants & Colour. I am honored to teach amongst the brilliant, esteemed, talented artists that I so admire. I have learned so much from each one of them and appreciate their generosity in sharing their insight and knowledge when it comes to natural colorants. I am forever grateful to be part of this community and look forward to continued contributions in the coming years.