December 6, 2023

Pigments Revealed International

Online mycology and color presentation.

Mulling Cortinarius neosanguineus pigment into watercolor paint.

Pigments Revealed is a global community of people working with pigments in diverse ways. They provide educational outreach and collaborate with the Instituto REDI which is building a scientific community of educators, researchers and professionals. Together they invited me to talk with their community about how to transform mushrooms into dyes, pigments, paints and inks.

Photo by Micah Fischer courtesy of WildCraft Studio School.

Mycology & Color: A Chromatic Universe of Mushroom Dyes, Pigments, Paints & Inks

Workshop with Wildcraft Studio in Portland, OR.

Photo by Kelly Turso.

Mushroom Forage, Dyes, Pigments, Paints & Inks

Workshop with Botanical Colors in Seattle, WA.

BioColours 2024 Conference

Presentation panel about Biocolourant Authenticity, Palettes and Potential.