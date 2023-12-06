December 6, 2023
Pigments Revealed International
Online mycology and color presentation.
Mulling Cortinarius neosanguineus pigment into watercolor paint.
Pigments Revealed is a global community of people working with pigments in diverse ways. They provide educational outreach and collaborate with the Instituto REDI which is building a scientific community of educators, researchers and professionals. Together they invited me to talk with their community about how to transform mushrooms into dyes, pigments, paints and inks.