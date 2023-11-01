Raiz Symbiotisk curated the Archive II: Regeneration exhibition at The Textile Center, Mary Giles Gallery. The group show featured my work along with artists Lucero Paniagua Ortuno and Kelly Wilson. Raíz Symbiotisk’s curatorial motivation was to delve into the subject of fungi and research art practices at the intersection of science and technology, with a keen interest in the human, non-human, and post-human. The show is on exhibit from November 1 - January 3, 2024.