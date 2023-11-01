Home Page
November 1, 2023

Archive II: Regeneration

Exhibition at the Textile Center.

Fungi Symbiosis, 2023. Mushroom dyed wool and embroidery thread (23.25&rdquo; x 18.75&rdquo;).

Raiz Symbiotisk curated the Archive II: Regeneration exhibition at The Textile Center, Mary Giles Gallery. The group show featured my work along with artists Lucero Paniagua Ortuno and Kelly Wilson. Raíz Symbiotisk’s curatorial motivation was to delve into the subject of fungi and research art practices at the intersection of science and technology, with a keen interest in the human, non-human, and post-human. The show is on exhibit from November 1 - January 3, 2024.

Photo by Micah Fischer courtesy of WildCraft Studio School.

Mycology & Color: A Chromatic Universe of Mushroom Dyes, Pigments, Paints & Inks

Workshop with Wildcraft Studio in Portland, OR.

Photo by Kelly Turso.

Mushroom Forage, Dyes, Pigments, Paints & Inks

Workshop with Botanical Colors in Seattle, WA.

Detailed crop of Mushroom Color Atlas Poster.

Mushroom Color Atlas Poster

Purchase this beautiful poster showcasing colors created from mushrooms.