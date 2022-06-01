Grateful to the editors of THE MUSHROOM for introducing people to the incredible beauty to be found in mushroom dyes and pigments that are showcased in the Mushroom Color Atlas. Cover illustration by Sharlene Durfey. THE MUSHROOM is a biannual print and digital magazine for everyone-artists to herbalists, ecologists to engineers-interested in or inspired by fungi. Check out this beautifully designed, informative and inspiring publication from the UK.

Issue No. 4 features – A serendipitous story of white button mushrooms’ benefit in a case of gluten intolerance – Professor Lynne Boddy on the beauty of decay - Julie Beeler on the beauty of mushroom dyes – William Padilla-Brown shares his experience of and passion for the transformative power of mushrooms - Zhang Yi shares the back-story to Tremella fuciformis cultivation – Morgan Owen on the proliferation of mushrooms in a post-industrial landscape - Joseph Pallante on the phenomenon of luminous mushrooms – Pascal Baudar with a recipe for lacto-fermented mushroom scallops - and our regular Research Round-Up.