Ali who created Abakcus feels one of the most enjoyable activities is learning. He said "Someone who has found true enjoyment in learning will spend any free time they have either learning something new or studying something they already know."

He compiled this list on Medium of 35 Brilliant Science Websites and Tools for Lifelong Learners and the Mushroom Color Atlas Made the list. Ali said "The Mushroom Color Atlas is a brilliant project for anyone interested in mushrooms and colors. When making this project, Julie Beeler wanted to express the importance of the vast connections and networks present in nature. You can even make beautiful color palettes from the colors on the website."

