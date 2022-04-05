Having the Mushroom Color Atlas nominated in the science category of the Webby Awards brought exposure to a vast and diverse audience which was a dream come true! I had always hoped the Atlas would inspire everyone to learn more about the mycological world and begin to understand the importance of the networks, connections and symbiotic relationships that live in our forests.

Thanks to the brilliant design by Brad Johnson the stunning illustrations by Yuli Gates and the magical programming by Danny Rosenberg we were recognized by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences for our innovative work.