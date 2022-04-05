Home Page
April 5, 2022

Webby Award Nominee

Mushroom Color Atlas is a nominee in the science category of the 26th Annual Webby Awards.

Having the Mushroom Color Atlas nominated in the science category of the Webby Awards brought exposure to a vast and diverse audience which was a dream come true! I had always hoped the Atlas would inspire everyone to learn more about the mycological world and begin to understand the importance of the networks, connections and symbiotic relationships that live in our forests. 

Thanks to the brilliant design by Brad Johnson the stunning illustrations by Yuli Gates and the magical programming by Danny Rosenberg we were recognized by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences for our innovative work.

Photo by Micah Fischer courtesy of WildCraft Studio School.

Mycology & Color: A Chromatic Universe of Mushroom Dyes, Pigments, Paints & Inks

Workshop with Wildcraft Studio in Portland, OR.

Photo by Kelly Turso.

Mushroom Forage, Dyes, Pigments, Paints & Inks

Workshop with Botanical Colors in Seattle, WA.

Detailed crop of Mushroom Color Atlas Poster.

Mushroom Color Atlas Poster

Purchase this beautiful poster showcasing colors created from mushrooms.