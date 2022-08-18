I am really excited that issue No. 4 of Tauko, an independent print publication focusing on sewing, climate, culture and community, is dedicated to fungi! It features an introduction article to mushroom dyeing where you can learn about a variety of amazing dyers of the fungi kingdom which are featured in the Mushroom Color Atlas. If you would like to learn how to incorporate dye mushrooms into your designs check out the recording of the conversation with myself and editor Mila Moisio in their first in the series of CLIMATE TALKS on Instagram live. our Instagram live conversation.

WATCH PRESENTATION