August 18, 2022

Tauko Magazine

Tauko Issue No. 4 is dedicated to Fungi, featuring the Mushroom Color Atlas and interview with Julie Beeler.

Dye mushrooms from the Mushroom Color Atlas featured in Tauko.

I am really excited that issue No. 4 of Tauko, an independent print publication focusing on sewing, climate, culture and community, is dedicated to fungi! It features an introduction article to mushroom dyeing where you can learn about a variety of amazing dyers of the fungi kingdom which are featured in the Mushroom Color Atlas.  Tauko 2If you would like to learn how to incorporate dye mushrooms into your designs check out the recording of the conversation with myself and editor Mila Moisio in their first in the series of CLIMATE TALKS on Instagram live. our Instagram live conversation. Tauko 3

WATCH PRESENTATION

