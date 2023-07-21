Mushroom Revival's mission is to revive health with functional mushrooms and they are hosts of the long running podcast of the same name. I am very fortunate that Alex Dorr and his team were interested in discussing the topic of working with the fruits of the fungi kingdom in order to transform the dye, textile and fashion industry, orienting ourselves towards more renewable, ecologically sensitive and sustainable practices. In the podcast we chatted about this along with the history of working with mushrooms for colors as well as many other things.