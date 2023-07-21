Home Page
July 21, 2023

Mushroom Revival

Podcast interview with host Alex Dorr.

Seasonal spring mushroom color palette.

Mushroom Revival's mission is to revive health with functional mushrooms and they are hosts of the long running podcast of the same name. I am very fortunate that Alex Dorr and his team were interested in discussing the topic of working with the fruits of the fungi kingdom in order to transform the dye, textile and fashion industry, orienting ourselves towards more renewable, ecologically sensitive and sustainable practices. In the podcast we chatted about this along with the history of working with mushrooms for colors as well as many other things. 

 
Photo by Micah Fischer courtesy of WildCraft Studio School.

Mycology & Color: A Chromatic Universe of Mushroom Dyes, Pigments, Paints & Inks

Workshop with Wildcraft Studio in Portland, OR.

Photo by Kelly Turso.

Mushroom Forage, Dyes, Pigments, Paints & Inks

Workshop with Botanical Colors in Seattle, WA.

Detailed crop of Mushroom Color Atlas Poster.

Mushroom Color Atlas Poster

Purchase this beautiful poster showcasing colors created from mushrooms.