June 15, 2023
Association of Northwest Weaving Guilds
Mycology & color at ANWG annual conference.
Mushroom dye workshop at ANWG Annual Conference.
The Association of Northwest Weavers Guilds (ANWG) is an association of fiber arts guilds located within the Pacific Northwest of the United States and Western Canada. I was thrilled to receive an invitation to teach a workshop and present about mycology and color at their annual conference in Bend, OR.
It was a pleasure working with such a talented group of weavers as we dyed fiber, roving and fabric for their different projects. We had multiple dye pots bubbling away on a gorgeous high desert day. The best part was I got to be a roomie with my friend, mentor and master weaver Judilee Fitzhugh!