The Association of Northwest Weavers Guilds (ANWG) is an association of fiber arts guilds located within the Pacific Northwest of the United States and Western Canada. I was thrilled to receive an invitation to teach a workshop and present about mycology and color at their annual conference in Bend, OR.

It was a pleasure working with such a talented group of weavers as we dyed fiber, roving and fabric for their different projects. We had multiple dye pots bubbling away on a gorgeous high desert day. The best part was I got to be a roomie with my friend, mentor and master weaver Judilee Fitzhugh!