September 30, 2022
2022 Seasonal Monthly Mushroom Color Palettes
View the colorful beauty of each seasonal monthly mushroom color palette that was released on Instagram throughout 2022.
Seasonal mushroom color palettes, January - September, 2022.
Each month I debuted an inspiring seasonal color palette and highlighted the mushrooms, colors, fibers, pigments and recipes that created each color on Instagram @mushroomcoloratlas
January 2022February 2022March 2022April 2022May 2022June 2022July 2022August 2022September 2022October 2022November 2022December 2022