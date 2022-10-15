Home Page
October 15, 2022

Online Mushroom Pigment Demonstration

I gave an online demonstration with mushroom pigments, paints and inks with Art Tool Kit.

Seasonal mushroom color palette for the month of May.

In this video, Julie Beeler talks all about mushroom watercolor pigments with Maria from Art Tool Kit. This is a recording of our live demo from Saturday, October 15th with Julie Beeler. Julie and Maria Demo.jpgArt Tool Kit makes expedition-proven tools for sketching and painting, for urban and wilderness adventures. Art Took Kit believes that art can be not only a tool for self-expression, but for communication, exploration and scientific inquiry.Julie Demo Setup.jpgI couldn’t be more thrilled to talk about the interconnectedness of mushroom pigments to inspire people to connect with nature and create art anytime, anywhere, every day.

Mushroom Pigment by Species.jpgWATCH DEMONSTRATION

