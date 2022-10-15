In this video, Julie Beeler talks all about mushroom watercolor pigments with Maria from Art Tool Kit. This is a recording of our live demo from Saturday, October 15th with Julie Beeler. Art Tool Kit makes expedition-proven tools for sketching and painting, for urban and wilderness adventures. Art Took Kit believes that art can be not only a tool for self-expression, but for communication, exploration and scientific inquiry. I couldn’t be more thrilled to talk about the interconnectedness of mushroom pigments to inspire people to connect with nature and create art anytime, anywhere, every day.

