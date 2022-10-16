I worked with the North American delegate, Alissa Allen and a team of others to help plan the 19th International Fungi & Fiber Symposium. I taught three workshops, everything from Mushroom Pigments, Paints & Inks to Mushroom Dyes for Cellulose Fibers to creating a one of kind Mushroom Dyed Infinity Cowl that I co-taught with my good friend Judilee Fitzhugh.

Every two years, since the First International Mushroom Dye Exhibit in 1980, textile and fiber artists have gathered from all over the world to exhibit their mushroom dyed works of fiber art, exchange new ideas and teach workshops in dyes, paper-making and pigments made from fungi. These exhibits and symposia came to be known as the International Fungi and Fibre Symposia and are hosted by different groups of textile artists around the world, under the sponsorship of the International Fungi & Fiber Federation (IFFF). Read more at Mushrooms for Color.