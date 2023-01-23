I had the great pleasure of getting to visit Dr. Seri Robinson's lab to see the spalting fungi in action! This unique fungi causes coloration in wood and Seri, a leading expert in this area, has done and is doing a tremendous amount of research into how to grow, extract and make these pigments available.

Seri runs the Applied Mycology Lab at Oregon State University, teaching both undergraduate and graduate courses along with supporting a handful of PhD students. They have published numerous scientific papers on spalting pigments and has a Patreon Co-op to directly fund the research endeavors at the lab. I would encourage anyone who might have the means available to them to support this initiative. The power of this naturally produced, renewable and decomposable source of colorant will transform the commercial paint and stain industry, it is just a matter of when. Let's make it happen sooner rather than later!