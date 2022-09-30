A compilation of resources on mushrooms for color.

BOOKS

Beeler, Julie. The Mushroom Color Atlas: A Guide to Dyes and Pigments Made from Fungi. San Francisco: Chronicle Books, 2024.

Bessette, Arleen Rainis and Alan E. Bessette. The Rainbow Beneath My Feet: A Mushroom Dyer’s Field Guide. New York: Syracuse University Press, 2001.

Beug, Michael. Mushrooms of Cascadia: An Illustrated Key. Illinois: The Fungi Press, 2021.

Boutrup, Joy and Catharine Ellis. The Art and Science of Natural Dyes: Principles, Experiments and Results. Atglen: Schiffer Publishing Ltd, 2018.

Cardon, Dominique. Natural Dyes: Sources, Tradition, Technology, Science. London: Archetype Publication Ltd., 2007.

Dean, Jenny and Karen Diadick Casselman. Wild Color: The Complete Guide to Making and Using Natural Dyes. New York: Watson-Guptill Publications, 2010.

Dean, Jenny. A Heritage of Colour: Natural Dyes Past and Present. Great Britain: Search Press Limited, 2014.

Harmer, Ann Paulsen. Magic In The Dyepot. British Columbia: Bluff Hollow Publishing, 2016.

MacDonald, Lauren. In Pursuit of Color: From Fungi to Fossil Fuels: Uncovering the Origins of the World's Most Famous Dyes. Los Angeles, Atelier Editions, 2023

Niinimaki, Kirsi and Riikka Raisanen, Anja Primetta. Dyes from Nature. London: Archetype Publication Ltd., 2016.

Rice, Miriam and Dorothy Beebee. Mushrooms for Color. Eureka: Mad River Press, 1980.

Rice, Miriam and Dorothy Beebee. Mushrooms for Dyes, Paper, Pigments & Myco-Stix. Forestville: Mushrooms for Color Press, 2008.

Rodriguez, Adrienne and Kristine Vejar. Journeys in Natural Dyeing: Techniques for Creating Color at Home. New York, Abrams, 2020.

Sheldrake, Merlin. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures. New York: Random House, 2020.

Siegel, Noah and Christian Schwarz. Mushrooms of the Redwood Coast: A Comprehensive Guide to the Fungi of Coastal Northern California. Berkeley: Ten Speed Press, 2016.

LINKS

European Mushroom Dyers United Facebook Group

Mycopigments

Mushroom & Lichen Dyers United Facebook Group

Mushrooms for Color

NAMA’s Best Mushrooms for Color

NAMA’s History & Art of Mushrooms for Color

Rainbow Beneath My Feet Dye Mushroom List

History of International Fungi & Fibre Symposium

Mushroom Dyer’s Trading Post

Dyeing with Mushrooms Facebook Group

Shroomworks