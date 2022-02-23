Join me in conversation with the Surface Design Association and Studio Art Quilt Associates in their weekly Textile Talk series about the Mushroom Color Atlas.

Discover the stunning and diverse range of colors derived from the kaleidoscopic fungi kingdom. Hear about my process, learn how to forage and identify dye mushrooms and discover how to transform the color into dyes, pigments, paints and inks. Textile Talks features weekly presentations and panel discussions from the International Quilt Museum, the Modern Quilt Guild, Quilt Alliance, San Jose Museum of Quilts & Textiles, Studio Art Quilt Associates and Surface Design Association. The programs are held online at 2 p.m. Eastern (11 a.m. Pacific) each Wednesday.

WATCH PRESENTATION