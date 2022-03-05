Home Page
POSTSINDEXPROCESSABOUT
homePostsIndexProcessAbout

March 5, 2022

Dyed in the Woods

The Mushroom Color Atlas unearths the natural colors, and possibilities, of these 'flowers of the forest floor' by Lorene Edwards Forkner.

Article in Seattle Times Pacific NW Magazine, March 5, 2022.

Article in Seattle Times Pacific NW Magazine, March 5, 2022.

It was a delight to be interviewed by Lorene Edwards Forkner for her Seattle Times about my work with the Mushroom Color Atlas. I have long admired and been inspired by Lorene's work so it was amazing to meet with her and talk about all things color, fungi and flowers.Seattle Times

READ ARTICLE

<
PREVIOUSNEXT
>
Photo by Micah Fischer courtesy of WildCraft Studio School.

Mycology & Color: A Chromatic Universe of Mushroom Dyes, Pigments, Paints & Inks

Workshop with Wildcraft Studio in Portland, OR.

Photo by Kelly Turso.

Mushroom Forage, Dyes, Pigments, Paints & Inks

Workshop with Botanical Colors in Seattle, WA.

BioColours 2024 Conference

Presentation panel about Biocolourant Authenticity, Palettes and Potential.