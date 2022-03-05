The Mushroom Color Atlas unearths the natural colors, and possibilities, of these 'flowers of the forest floor' by Lorene Edwards Forkner.

It was a delight to be interviewed by Lorene Edwards Forkner for her Seattle Times about my work with the Mushroom Color Atlas. I have long admired and been inspired by Lorene's work so it was amazing to meet with her and talk about all things color, fungi and flowers.

