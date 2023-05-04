Home Page
POSTSINDEXPROCESSABOUT
homePostsIndexProcessAbout

May 4, 2023

OPB Oregon Art Beat

Washington artist maps the colorful world of Northwest mushrooms.

OPB crew filming at Wildcraft Studio School.

OPB crew filming at Wildcraft Studio School.

I am beyond honored to be featured in an episode of Oregon Public Broadcasting's show Oregon Art Beat. It was such a treat to host the crew, Jule Gilfillan and Dan Evans, for a few days as we foraged in the forest and worked in the studio.  

Opb 1

The broadcast explores my work in cataloging the rainbow of colors produced from mushrooms for the Mushroom Color Atlas. The team documented my textile pieces that I create using mushroom dyes and pigments and went into the studio with me as I taught a workshop at Wildcraft Studio School. They even wrote an accompanying article. Watch my segment or view the full episode Fabric of Life on OPB featuring artist, costume designer and filmmaker Fuchsia Lin and LeBrie Rich's felted wool.

Opb 3

 

<
PREVIOUSNEXT
>
Photo by Micah Fischer courtesy of WildCraft Studio School.

Mycology & Color: A Chromatic Universe of Mushroom Dyes, Pigments, Paints & Inks

Workshop with Wildcraft Studio in Portland, OR.

Photo by Kelly Turso.

Mushroom Forage, Dyes, Pigments, Paints & Inks

Workshop with Botanical Colors in Seattle, WA.

Detailed crop of Mushroom Color Atlas Poster.

Mushroom Color Atlas Poster

Purchase this beautiful poster showcasing colors created from mushrooms.