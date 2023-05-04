I am beyond honored to be featured in an episode of Oregon Public Broadcasting's show Oregon Art Beat. It was such a treat to host the crew, Jule Gilfillan and Dan Evans, for a few days as we foraged in the forest and worked in the studio.

The broadcast explores my work in cataloging the rainbow of colors produced from mushrooms for the Mushroom Color Atlas. The team documented my textile pieces that I create using mushroom dyes and pigments and went into the studio with me as I taught a workshop at Wildcraft Studio School. They even wrote an accompanying article. Watch my segment or view the full episode Fabric of Life on OPB featuring artist, costume designer and filmmaker Fuchsia Lin and LeBrie Rich's felted wool.