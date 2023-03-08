I am grateful that Julia Craven wrote about mushrooms for color and shared it with the audience of Popular Science. She talks about the power of mushrooms to improve your life and features the Mushroom Color Atlas along with the benefits of edible mushrooms, growing your own mushrooms, using fungi as a building material and the future of incorporating mycelium leather into your wardrobe. It is an honor to be showcased with my friends from Mycoworks and interview quotes from author Merlin Sheldrake.

