Home Page
POSTSINDEXPROCESSABOUT
homePostsIndexProcessAbout

March 8, 2023

How to Use the Power of Mushrooms to Improve Your Life

Enter the worlds of mushroom dyeing, mycotecture, and more by Julia Craven.

Beech mushrooms. Ted Cavanaugh for Popular Science

Beech mushrooms. Ted Cavanaugh for Popular Science

Screenshot 2023 03 08 at 1.41.42 PmI am grateful that Julia Craven wrote about mushrooms for color and shared it with the audience of Popular Science. She talks about the power of mushrooms to improve your life and features the Mushroom Color Atlas along with the benefits of edible mushrooms, growing your own mushrooms, using fungi as a building material and the future of incorporating mycelium leather into your wardrobe. It is an honor to be showcased with my friends from Mycoworks and interview quotes from author Merlin Sheldrake

READ ARTICLE

<
PREVIOUSNEXT
>
Photo by Micah Fischer courtesy of WildCraft Studio School.

Mycology & Color: A Chromatic Universe of Mushroom Dyes, Pigments, Paints & Inks

Workshop with Wildcraft Studio in Portland, OR.

Photo by Kelly Turso.

Mushroom Forage, Dyes, Pigments, Paints & Inks

Workshop with Botanical Colors in Seattle, WA.

Detailed crop of Mushroom Color Atlas Poster.

Mushroom Color Atlas Poster

Purchase this beautiful poster showcasing colors created from mushrooms.