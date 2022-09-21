Curious about fungi? Have a love of fiber? Combine your interests and learn how to use mushrooms to create beautiful, vibrant dyes perfect for any natural fiber.

In this online Zoom workshop with Botanical Colors I will teach you how to extract and unlock the mushrooms ‘tinctoria’ of common, easy to identify wild mushrooms. I will cover general mushroom dye techniques, types of mushrooms and walk through the process of making dye baths and dyeing the fiber. We will transform the mushroom dyes and explore the process of lake making to create mushroom pigments that can be used in a variety of forms ranging from water colors, crayons, pastels and paint. There will be Q&A about everything we covered in the class, discuss best practices for foraging, review a list of available resources and more.

The workshop includes a mushroom dye kit. It will include 4 different dye mushrooms, pre-mordanted fiber, supplies to make ‘lakes’ from your dye baths and an at home equipment list.

You will get the most out of the workshop if you are prepared and follow along doing the steps with me while at home. If you find that style is too fast paced you can follow along and then at your own leisure create your mushroom dyes and pigments. The Zoom recording of the workshop and online will be posted the same day. It will remain up for you to review for 90 days.

