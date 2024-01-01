GENUS
Turbinellus
SPECIES
floccosus
TYPE
False Gill
COMMON NAMES
Wooly Chanterelle
BATCH:
01
DYE PREPARATION
CONDITION
fresh
PARTS
entire mushroom
PRE-SOAK
–
pH
7
RATIO
2:1
TEMP
145° F / 63° C
TIME
1 hr.
PIGMENT PREPARATION
CONDITION
fresh
PARTS
entire mushroom
RINSE
Twice
BINDER
gum arabic
TEMP
85° F / 29° C
BATCH NOTES
I have found these Wooly Chanterelles to be very delicate and they loves some TLC in the dye pot. First, you can only get color from Turbinellus floccosus when it is very fresh (or frozen). Second, it only really makes color in correlation with iron. You do get a yellow which is nice but I love the shades of gray it produces. I keep my temperature low around 140 when cooking the dye bath and when I drop in my fibers I keep an eye on them. The beautiful shades of gray can quickly turn muddy beige brown with too much time and/or too much heat.