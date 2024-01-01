Home Page
Sarcodon squamosus
GENUS
Sarcodon
SPECIES
squamosus
TYPE
Tooth Fungus
COMMON NAMES
Scaly Tooth
BATCH:
01
DYE PREPARATION
CONDITION
dried
PARTS
entire mushroom
PRE-SOAK
pH
9.5
RATIO
2:1
TEMP
160° F / 71° C
TIME
1 hr.
PIGMENT PREPARATION
CONDITION
dried
PARTS
entire mushroom
RINSE
Three times
BINDER
gum arabic
TEMP
85° F / 29° C
BATCH NOTES

This was a thrill! For years I was finding Hydnellum imbricatus which grows with our spruce trees. I was completely confused as I thought Hydnellum imbricatus produced color and my results were just beige. I researched online and found that Hydnellum squamosus was the dyer and it grows with our pines so I had been on the hunt ever since. You can definitely distinguish the difference between these two mushrooms but at first glance they look very similar. I was doing my mushroom happy dance as I pulled these fibers from the pot. Look at the range of colors from purple to blue to green! The pigment was a delight to work with. I finally found a trick for making lakes with high alkaline dye baths. I only add alum as it will precipitate more than enough to produce pigment with the existing alkali. If there is still some color in the supernatant I just lake it again to get the last of the remaining color.