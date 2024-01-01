I have found Ramaria to be very delicate and it loves some TLC in the dye pot. First, you can only get color from Ramaria when it is very fresh and the best varieties are those that look very colorful during the autumn. Second, Ramaria only really makes color in correlation with iron. I keep my temperature low around 140 when cooking the dye bath and when I drop in my fibers I keep an eye on them. The beautiful purples can quickly turn grey with too much time and/or too much heat.