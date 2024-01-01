I was so lucky to stumble upon Siri Larsen’s instagram account years ago and have been an avid follower of all her work with mushroom dyes and pigments, her fabulous knitted creations and her lovely life in Montana. We became Instagram friends and finally the stars aligned when we had a chance to meet in person at the 19th International Fungi & Fiber Symposium in Port Townsend, WA. She graciously agreed to teach her sock blank bundling technique. It was such a joy and pleasure to spend the week with Siri and other fungi and fiber lovers. We had an amazing week together and she gifted me an entire jar of Pyncoporellus alboluteus along with a cute mushroom drawstring bag. I welcomed this new mushroom into my studio and immediately began working with it as a dye and a few weeks later I found some in my own forest. I am grateful for all that Siri has shared over the years of friendship and look forward to spending more time together around the mushroom dye pot.