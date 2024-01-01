Pisolithus arhizus needs to be emulsified with water to ensure it gets absorbed. I use a special homemade emulsifier my friend Michael Beug gave me but you can easily use some pH neutral dish soap. It also really loves to soak in water for as long as possible. The longer you soak it the more color you will extract. It soaked for 5 days before I cooked up the dye bath. I have never been successful at getting a clear lake from Pisolithus. Pigment settles to the bottom but the liquid is incredibly dark and filled with color. I save this filtered liquid, evaporate it down and use it for ink. It works beautifully.