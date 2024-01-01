Phaeolus schweinitzii is a dye mushroom that keeps on giving! It produces a huge range of colors and is very prevalent where I live in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. Adding a glug of vinegar to help coax the color at the beginning will yield golds, yellows and oranges. I put the iron swatches in last, after I removed the alum and tin swatches because the reaction between the Phaeolus and iron is such that it will contaminate the alum and tin swatches. In general this is a really good practice to abide by for all natural dyes but for the studies in the Mushroom Color Atlas I only did it where noted. You can also shift to pH9 to yields browns on iron mordanted fiber. One thing I have done in the past, but not for these studies, is put in fiber that has not been mordanted. It works! You get the same color you would with an alum mordant and it is lightfast and color fast.