GENUS
Omphalotus
SPECIES
olivascens
TYPE
Gilled Mushroom
COMMON NAMES
Western Jack O'Lantern
BATCH:
01
DYE PREPARATION
DYE PREPARATION
CONDITION
dried
PARTS
entire mushroom
PRE-SOAK
–
pH
5
RATIO
1:1
TEMP
140° F / 60° C
TIME
1 hr.
PIGMENT PREPARATION
PIGMENT PREPARATION
CONDITION
dried
PARTS
entire mushroom
RINSE
Twice
BINDER
gum arabic
TEMP
85° F / 29° C
BATCH NOTES
I have found that the Omphalotus olivascens can be sensitive to really hot water. I used hot tap water which was around 100 degrees, added the ground mushroom and a glug of vinegar to help coax the color. I cooked it for about an hour at 140 degrees and then added the fibers. One thing I have done in the past, but not for these studies, is put in fiber that has not been mordanted. It works! The color is light fast but it shifts over time from a purple to a red brown without the mordant.