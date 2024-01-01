This interesting bolete grows in Europe and I was lucky enough to be gifted it from Norway! I worked with it dried and used the entire mushroom, not just the caps. For all boletes I make an acidic bath using vinegar at pH4 and for some boletes I work with a 2:1 ratio but I decided to work 1:1 to see what kind of color it produced. It produced a beautiful array of gray olive green, golden orange and mustard yellow. Like most boletes they are challenging to lake because the pore surface, all the little tiny tubes, are hard to filter out. It makes a gray white colored pigment that mulls to a beautiful, glimmering brown paint.