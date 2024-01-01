GENUS
Inonotus
SPECIES
obliquus
TYPE
Conk
COMMON NAMES
Chaga
BATCH:
01
DYE PREPARATION
CONDITION
dried
PARTS
entire mushroom
PRE-SOAK
–
pH
5
RATIO
1:1
TEMP
165° F / 74° C
TIME
1 hr.
PIGMENT PREPARATION
CONDITION
dried
PARTS
entire mushroom
RINSE
Twice
BINDER
gum arabic
TEMP
85° F / 29° C
BATCH NOTES
Technically not a mushroom, but rather a canker, it takes on a conk-type shape.
BATCH:
02
DYE PREPARATION
CONDITION
dried
PARTS
entire mushroom
PRE-SOAK
–
pH
7
RATIO
1:1
TEMP
165° F / 74° C
TIME
1 hr.
PIGMENT PREPARATION
CONDITION
dried
PARTS
entire mushroom
RINSE
Twice
BINDER
gum arabic
TEMP
85° F / 29° C
BATCH NOTES
