GENUS
Hypholoma
SPECIES
fasciculare
TYPE
Gilled Mushroom
COMMON NAMES
Sulfur Tuft
BATCH:
01
DYE PREPARATION
CONDITION
dried
PARTS
entire mushroom
PRE-SOAK
–
pH
7
RATIO
1:1
TEMP
145° F / 63° C
TIME
1 hr.
PIGMENT PREPARATION
CONDITION
dried
PARTS
entire mushroom
RINSE
Twice
BINDER
gum arabic
TEMP
85° F / 29° C
BATCH NOTES
This is the mushroom that launched Miriam Rice on her journey! It is very easy to work with and performs well in a neutral dye bath. The lemony yellow on silk is dreamy. It took well to the laking process, transformed into a lovely pigment and the range of colors from the paint could easily be modified.