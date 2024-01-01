I have always been intrigued by this mushroom! I have come across it many times in my forest and was never able to clearly identify it. I consulted my friend Michael Beug and he said that Sarcadon stereosarcinon was the closest identification he could make, most likely it will be moved into the Hydnellum genus at some point and since so little study has been done with tooth fungi we could find someday that this is not stereosaracinon but something else all together! The identification process got me intrigued so I thought I would test it out. To my sheer delight it produced a glorious array of colors and behaved like other Hydnellum and Sarcadons. But that light blue on silk with stannous chloride stops me in my tracks. The linen fibers loved this mushroom and I am so thrilled to discover a new dye mushroom.