GENUS
Hapalopilus
SPECIES
nidulans
TYPE
Polypore
COMMON NAMES
Cinnamon Bracket
BATCH:
01
DYE PREPARATION
CONDITION
dried
PARTS
entire mushroom
PRE-SOAK
✓
pH
7
RATIO
1:3
TEMP
145° F / 63° C
TIME
1 hr.
PIGMENT PREPARATION
CONDITION
dried
PARTS
entire mushroom
RINSE
Once
BINDER
gum arabic
TEMP
85° F / 29° C
BATCH NOTES
Hapalopilus nidulans really packs a punch! You don't need much mushroom to get some beautiful colors. The more you use the darker the colors. I am excited to learn more about the chemical makeup of this mushroom as it seemed to strip the mordants from silk and linen and the fiber came out even brighter and whiter than it was originally. Almost as if this mushroom has a natural bleach but that is only based on my observation since I am not a chemist or a mycologist!