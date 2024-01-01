Hapalopilus nidulans really packs a punch! You don't need much mushroom to get some beautiful colors. The more you use the darker the colors. I am excited to learn more about the chemical makeup of this mushroom as it seemed to strip the mordants from silk and linen and the fiber came out even brighter and whiter than it was originally. Almost as if this mushroom has a natural bleach but that is only based on my observation since I am not a chemist or a mycologist!