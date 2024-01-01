I often find these striking, drop dead gorgeous violet webcaps in my forest. Over the years I have collected a few here and there. I had read they were not a dyer because they weren’t in the Dermocybe subspecies. In cleaning out my stash I realized I had a small little bag of them, exactly 25g, which is the test amount I need. I thought I would cook them up and they performed as expected with very little color, and just as I was ready to confirm it was a dye dud I pulled out the linen swatch that was mordanted in iron. It was the deepest, darkest shade of gray and I loved it. Better yet when I mulled the pigment it created the most lush, supple paint that produced a red brown. I don’t plan to forage a lot of these but when I end up with a little stash I will dye some linen and make some pigment from these treasures of the forest floor.