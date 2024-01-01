When I first started my natural dye journey there was a group of us that formed a study group and we met weekly at the Oregon College of Art & Craft. One of my friends told me about Botanical Colors up in Seattle. From that point forward I became a customer of Botanical Colors and learned so much from founder Kathy Hattori. Over the years we connected on natural dye goods, mushroom dyes and eventually I tested some of the various dye mushrooms she had collected over the years. One day a lovely package from Kathy arrived in my mailbox and inside were some dried Cortinarius uliginosus. I had never worked with this mushroom and was pleasantly surprised to see the beautiful colors from this marsh web cap and am grateful to Kathy for her generosity in giving these to me.