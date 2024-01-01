GENUS
Cortinarius
SPECIES
sanguineus
TYPE
Gilled Mushroom
COMMON NAMES
Blood Red Web-cap
BATCH:
01
DYE PREPARATION
CONDITION
dried
PARTS
entire mushroom
PRE-SOAK
–
pH
10
RATIO
1:1
TEMP
110° F / 43° C
TIME
1 hr.
PIGMENT PREPARATION
CONDITION
dried
PARTS
entire mushroom
RINSE
Three times
BINDER
gum arabic
TEMP
85° F / 29° C
BATCH NOTES
I have found that the Cortinarius dermocybes tend to be very sensitive to hot water. I used hot tap water which was around 110 degrees and added the ground mushrooms to the water. I did not cook these mushrooms or increase the temperature. I simply let them sit in the water for an hour and it eventually cooled to 85 degrees, strained the dye bath and dropped in the fibers.
BATCH:
02
DYE PREPARATION
CONDITION
dried
PARTS
entire mushroom
PRE-SOAK
–
pH
7
RATIO
1:1
TEMP
110° F / 43° C
TIME
1 hr.
PIGMENT PREPARATION
CONDITION
dried
PARTS
entire mushroom
RINSE
Three times
BINDER
gum arabic
TEMP
85° F / 29° C