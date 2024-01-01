For this variety of Cortinarius I used the entire mushroom, not just the caps, because color can be found in the stipe and the caps. I tried both an alkaline dye bath pH9 and an acidic dye bath pH4 and the results were the exact same. I expected some variation and my recommendation is to work with an acidic dye bath using vinegar as it is just a bit easier. However, I was blown away by the pigment when I modified the paint with sodium carbonate, it immediately turned a deep, autumnal red. I was lucky to have these gifted to me by my friend Michael as Cortinarius californicus is unique to California.