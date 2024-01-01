GENUS
Boletus
SPECIES
rex-veris
TYPE
Bolete
COMMON NAMES
Spring King
BATCH:
01
DYE PREPARATION
CONDITION
fresh
PARTS
caps
PRE-SOAK
–
pH
5
RATIO
2:1
TEMP
165° F / 74° C
TIME
1 hr.
PIGMENT PREPARATION
CONDITION
fresh
PARTS
caps
RINSE
Twice
BINDER
gum arabic
TEMP
85° F / 29° C
BATCH NOTES
I worked with Boletus rex veris fresh and it is much harder to get the WOG : WOF ratio down with fresh mushrooms. You can't go by weight because they are full of water and much heavier than dried mushrooms. I took my fabric swatches and wadded them up into a ball and put a pile of fresh mushrooms together and eyeballed them to make sure it matched. I ended up with enough and possibly a little more than needed.
BATCH:
02
DYE PREPARATION
CONDITION
dried
PARTS
caps
PRE-SOAK
–
pH
5
RATIO
2:1
TEMP
165° F / 74° C
TIME
1 hr.
PIGMENT PREPARATION
CONDITION
dried
PARTS
caps
RINSE
Twice
BINDER
gum arabic
TEMP
85° F / 29° C