GENUS
Boletus
SPECIES
edulis
TYPE
Bolete
COMMON NAMES
King Bolete
Porcini
BATCH:
01
DYE PREPARATION
CONDITION
fresh
PARTS
caps
PRE-SOAK
–
pH
4
RATIO
2:1
TEMP
145° F / 63° C
TIME
1 hr.
PIGMENT PREPARATION
CONDITION
fresh
PARTS
caps
RINSE
Three times
BINDER
gum arabic
TEMP
85° F / 29° C
BATCH NOTES
I worked with Boletus edulis var. Edulis fresh and it is much harder to get the WOG : WOF ratio down with fresh mushrooms. You can't go by weight because they are full of water and much heavier than dried mushrooms. I took my fabric swatches and wadded them up into a ball and put a pile of fresh mushrooms together and eyeballed them to make sure it matched. I ended up with enough and possibly a little more than needed.