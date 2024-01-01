GENUS
Boletopsis
SPECIES
grisea
TYPE
Polypore
COMMON NAMES
Gray False Bolete
Kurotake
BATCH:
01
DYE PREPARATION
DYE PREPARATION
CONDITION
dried
PARTS
entire mushroom
PRE-SOAK
–
pH
9
RATIO
1:2
TEMP
165° F / 74° C
TIME
1 hr.
PIGMENT PREPARATION
PIGMENT PREPARATION
CONDITION
dried
PARTS
entire mushroom
RINSE
Twice
BINDER
gum arabic
TEMP
85° F / 29° C
BATCH NOTES
Boletopsis grisea likes a high pH but not immediately. I let it warm for about 20 minutes and then shifted it to pH 9. I kept the temperature up high around 165 degrees for an hour. I put the iron swatches in last, after I removed the alum and tin swatches because the reaction between the Boletopsis and iron is such that it will contaminate the alum and tin swatches. In general this is a really good practice to abide by for all natural dyes but for the studies in the Mushroom Color Atlas I only did it where noted.