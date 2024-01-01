GENUS
Aureoboletus
SPECIES
mirabilis
TYPE
Bolete
COMMON NAMES
Admirable Bolete
BATCH:
01
DYE PREPARATION
CONDITION
fresh
PARTS
caps
PRE-SOAK
–
pH
5
RATIO
1:1
TEMP
160° F / 71° C
TIME
1 hr.
PIGMENT PREPARATION
CONDITION
fresh
PARTS
caps
RINSE
Twice
BINDER
gum arabic
TEMP
85° F / 29° C
BATCH NOTES
It is very tricky to make a lake from Aueroboletus mirabilis. After straining the dye bath multiple times very tiny pores/tubes remained in the bath and when I added the alum and soda ash they reacted in a way that they increased in size. The liquid was not completely clear and there was very little pigment accumulated.
BATCH:
02
DYE PREPARATION
CONDITION
dried
PARTS
entire mushroom
PRE-SOAK
–
pH
5
RATIO
2:1
TEMP
165° F / 74° C
TIME
1 hr.
PIGMENT PREPARATION
CONDITION
dried
PARTS
entire mushroom
RINSE
Twice
BINDER
gum arabic
TEMP
85° F / 29° C